Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Holdings Raised by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,646 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $45.38 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

