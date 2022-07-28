Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $102,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3,804.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 315,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

