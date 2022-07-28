Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $113.31 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.29% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $113,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $72.27 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

