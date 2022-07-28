Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $115.22 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $115,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Price Performance

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $217.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

