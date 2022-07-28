Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $117.88 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $117,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $163.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.53. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

