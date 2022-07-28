Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $94.53 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $94,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC opened at $245.14 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.20.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.67.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

