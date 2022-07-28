Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $98.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,926 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $98,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $106.74 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.