Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,308 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $91,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8,673.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $254.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.63.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

