EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,265. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 84,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,598 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 26.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,671 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

