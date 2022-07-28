EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $107.67. The stock had a trading volume of 73,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.66. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

