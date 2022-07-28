Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $80.64

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.64 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 75.55 ($0.91). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 77 ($0.93), with a volume of 31,350 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPWN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Thursday.

Epwin Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £110.60 million and a PE ratio of 848.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.23.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Featured Articles

