EQT (NYSE:EQT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,542,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,593. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $34,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQT. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.