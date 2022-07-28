Equities Analysts Set Expectations for RPM International Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

NYSE:RPM opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in RPM International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

