Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 28th (BAS, CGJTF, CIXX, DANOY, DB, IGIFF, KKPNY, MGDDY, MONRF, NPIFF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 28th:

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €52.00 ($53.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$200.00 to C$210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$23.50 to C$19.50.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €51.00 ($52.04) to €55.00 ($56.12).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20).

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$42.00 to C$40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73).

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27).

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$104.00 to C$91.00.

Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 38 to CHF 35.

