Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $399,004.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Push Notification Service alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00033032 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Push Notification Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.