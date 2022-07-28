Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Gap Down to $103.54

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $103.54, but opened at $98.28. Euronet Worldwide shares last traded at $96.64, with a volume of 1,220 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.17.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,057,000 after buying an additional 187,610 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,171,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,587,000 after purchasing an additional 412,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,556,000 after acquiring an additional 493,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.