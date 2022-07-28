Eversource Energy (ES) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

