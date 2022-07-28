EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EVN Stock Performance

EVNVY opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. EVN has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.17.

About EVN

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

