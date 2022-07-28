Evolution Capital Management LLC Invests $3.09 Million in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. BHP Group makes up about 7.0% of Evolution Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.24) to GBX 2,440 ($29.40) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.55) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.4 %

BHP Group Company Profile

Shares of BHP stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $65.80. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.