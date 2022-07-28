Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:SNMP opened at $0.38 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

