Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.84

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 22247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.
Evotec Stock Up 2.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
