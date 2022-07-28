Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Lowered to $197.00 at UBS Group

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $234.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
EXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.30.
Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.1 %
Extra Space Storage stock opened at $181.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.58.
Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
Further Reading
