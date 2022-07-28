F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.44 million. F5 also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.45-2.57 EPS.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut F5 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.36.
Shares of FFIV opened at $164.70 on Thursday. F5 has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in F5 by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F5 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
