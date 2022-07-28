F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.44 million. F5 also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.45-2.57 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut F5 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.36.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $164.70 on Thursday. F5 has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F5 will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in F5 by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F5 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

