Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,949. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 0.71. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 38.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.