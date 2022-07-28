FC Barcelona Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.28 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.74 or 0.00019905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $18.73 million and $4.28 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,817.23 or 1.00045819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00127000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

BAR is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios. The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona.

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

