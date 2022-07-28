FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
FedNat Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.41 on Friday. FedNat has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS.
FedNat Company Profile
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
