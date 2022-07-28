FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.41 on Friday. FedNat has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FedNat Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in FedNat by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedNat by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.