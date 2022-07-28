Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Down 74.5% in July

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the June 30th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRRVY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($30.61) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial Price Performance

FRRVY stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.