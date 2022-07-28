Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.58% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $23,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58.

