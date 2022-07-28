Fidus Investment (FDUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 138.01%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of FDUS opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $21.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92.

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

FDUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 27.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidus Investment

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

