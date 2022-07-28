Financial Architects Inc Buys 825 Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 64.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,189 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

