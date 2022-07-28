Financial Architects Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 537,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 81,465 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 138,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCM remained flat at $21.21 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,398. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.

