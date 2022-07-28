Financial Survey: Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Rating) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Natcore Technology and Rambus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Rambus 0 1 5 0 2.83

Rambus has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.94%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A Rambus -12.68% 17.27% 12.39%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Natcore Technology and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Natcore Technology has a beta of -1.58, meaning that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natcore Technology and Rambus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rambus $328.30 million 8.22 $18.33 million ($0.42) -58.31

Rambus has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rambus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rambus beats Natcore Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems. It also provides a portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

