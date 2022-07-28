Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fiore Cannabis Stock Down 21.7 %

FIORF stock opened at 0.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.03. Fiore Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.08.

Fiore Cannabis Company Profile

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational marijuana in the United States. It also operates dispensary in California. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corp. and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in October 2020. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

