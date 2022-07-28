Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fiore Cannabis Stock Down 21.7 %
FIORF stock opened at 0.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.03. Fiore Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.08.
Fiore Cannabis Company Profile
