First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Issues Earnings Results

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,917. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 23.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 65.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 31.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Bancshares Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on FBMS. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

