First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Issues Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

First Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.71. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,402. First Bank has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Institutional Trading of First Bank

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bank by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 254,620 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

