First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Issues Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.
First Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.71. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,402. First Bank has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
First Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.
Institutional Trading of First Bank
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
