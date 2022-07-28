First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.06

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and traded as high as $14.29. First Bank shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 12,510 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

First Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Institutional Trading of First Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $4,507,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 1,402.9% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,516,000.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

