First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.17. First Capital has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.28% of First Capital worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

