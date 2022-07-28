First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

First Community Bankshares has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $534.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.50. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.73.

Insider Activity at First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 31.08%.

In related news, Director Richard Scott Johnson bought 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,018.61. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,646.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 11.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

