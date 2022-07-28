First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $581.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.63. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in First Financial during the first quarter worth about $10,634,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Financial by 42.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 45.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 57,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on THFF shares. Raymond James lowered First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

