First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFFGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%.

First Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $581.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.63. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51.

First Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in First Financial during the first quarter worth about $10,634,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Financial by 42.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 45.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 57,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on THFF shares. Raymond James lowered First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

