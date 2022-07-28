First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

First Foundation has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Foundation to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Up 3.3 %

FFWM stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. First Foundation has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $29.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $89.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth $3,794,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4,668.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 19.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 45.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 234,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFWM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.