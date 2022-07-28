First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,123. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $45.91.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 15,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,078.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FIBK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

