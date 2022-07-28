First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$33.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

