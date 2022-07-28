First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up to $76.76

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.76, but opened at $84.01. First Solar shares last traded at $90.87, with a volume of 107,650 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

First Solar Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.99.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,080 shares of company stock worth $1,540,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Solar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in First Solar by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 246,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

