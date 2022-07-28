First Tin (LON:1SN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.00

Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 221163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.13 ($0.16).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.45. The company has a market cap of £34.83 million and a PE ratio of -13.00.

In related news, insider Charles Cannon Brookes acquired 808,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £153,563.32 ($185,016.05).

First Tin Plc operates as an exploration and development group focused on tin and associated metals in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

