First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the June 30th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDNI. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter.

