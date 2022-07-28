First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 419.4% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FTXR opened at $27.25 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF
