First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 419.4% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXR opened at $27.25 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTXR. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 451,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter.

