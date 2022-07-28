First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $47.08 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.