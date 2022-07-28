FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Lowered by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

NYSE FE opened at $39.33 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

