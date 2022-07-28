Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-$2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.40 billion-$29.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.60 billion. Flex also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.48-$0.54 EPS.

Flex Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 302,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Flex has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 362,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Flex by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Flex by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 29,027 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Flex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 141,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 25,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.