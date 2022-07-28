Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.40. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

